Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in the theatrical movie Jigra, has shared her December photo dump. On Thursday (December 19), the actress took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures in which she can be seen having a great time. One of the pictures also shows her husband, Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor wearing a T-shirt with their daughter Raha's name. Raj Kapoor Centenary Celebration: From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Kapoor Khandaan Arrive in Style To Celebrate the Cinema Legend (Watch Videos).

Another picture shows her playing the game of teen patti. She can also be seen posing with Pandas and working out in the gym. She wrote in the caption, "Bits of here and there". Earlier, the actress was spotted at the Versova jetty in Mumbai, as she got down from the boat and took an autorickshaw. She was seen wearing an oversized striped shirt and a pair of wenge coloured pants. ‘Kya Aap Gaane Sun Paate Hain?’: Alia Bhatt Interacts With PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, Asks Him if He Listens to Music (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt's Photo Dump on Instagram

Of late, many celebrities are opting for jetty rides from Versova to shooting spots in the Madh Island area of Mumbai as it saves time compared to the road ride of almost 90 minutes. Other actors like the Kannada superstar Yash, and Kiara Advani were also seen taking the jetty in order to reach the shooting spots.

Alia kickstarted the month of December by installing a Christmas tree at her home. The actress took to the Stories of her Instagram and shared a video which showed the Christmas tree. The Christmas tree was adorned with ornaments bearing the names of her family, husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha, who turned 2 years old last month. She wrote on the video, “And it’s up”.

December is a special month for Alia and Ranbir as they also participate in the customary Christmas celebrations of the Kapoor family which takes place at Kunal Kapoor’s (the elder son of late actors Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal) house. The entire Kapoor family gathers at Kunal’s home for the celebrations.

