Taapsee Pannu-starrer Blurr released on ZEE5 today (December 9). Helmed by Ajay Bahl, the film is an official Hindi remake of Julia's Eyes and revolves around the life of a woman who's slowly losing her sight whilst trying to investigate the death of her twin sister. Having said that, after an intriguing teaser and trailer, the movie has high expectations. So, is it worth a watch? Well, as per early reviews, Blurr is a great horror thriller. Here, check out review roundup of Blurr below. Blurr Movie Review: Tapsee Pannu Excels With Conviction and Clarity In This Remake of Julia's Eyes (LatestLY Exclusive!).

NDTV: "Blurr never loses sight of its primary purpose - delivering a thriller that makes the most of its resources while staying within its chosen parameters - and delivers thrills and intrigue every split second of the way. It is a solid genre movie that is well worth a watch."

News18: "The film’s advantage is its cinematography. Sudhir K Chaudhary, who was recently behind the lens for Drishyam 2, does a fine job of capturing the mystery of the rainy hill station. For someone who is scared of the dark, he fuelled my fear of it with the climax scene." Blurr OTT Release: Taapsee Pannu’s Psychological-Thriller to Premiere on ZEE5 on December 9 (View Motion Poster).

Watch Blurr Trailer:

Scroll: "Pannu’s feisty screen persona makes her an odd fit for a scream queen. Compelled to play dumb and even spend a portion of the film blindfolded, the actor goes through Gayatri’s nerve-wracking fight for survival with as much physical energy as she can muster."

Firstpost: "The pandemic has been a time of exasperation with the Hindi film industry for routinely turning to other film industries across India and abroad for story ideas, including some rather insipid ones unworthy of being revisited. In a choice between an original story and a remake, I’ll still vote for an original, but setting aside that issue with the industry as a whole, Blurr is a thoroughly satisfying viewing experience."

So, are you going to watch Blurr on ZEE5, after reading the above reviews? Tell us in the comment section below.

