Looks like Bobby Deol is on a roll. Just when his fans were wondering if Bobby would be would be seen on OTT platform, post his Race 3 outing, the Soldier actor seemed really promising in Class Of 83! And now he looks really hatke in Aashram (on MX Player). Bobby plays the proverbial Godman with a lot of con gimmicks up his sleeves to play in this web series. We are certainly looking forward to this one as it is directed by the ever-so-credible Prakash Jha.

Much of Jha's motifs from his successful outings remain the same even in his OTT creation. The tone, the settings and the place of setting is rooted in our heartlands. And we must confess that it's not just Bobby who held our attention in this one, but it was the character Ujagar Singh, played by Darshan Kumar, also made us sit up and take note. Darshan plays this bitter and cynical inspector of Kashipur police station who will do whatever it takes to ensure that justice prevails. Looks like his character will leave no stone unturned to decode the mystery! Aashram: After Class of 83 on Netflix, Bobby Deol to Star in This Prakash Jha Web-Series (Watch Video)

The first look of the series had dropped on social media on July 3. The series majorly revolves around prevalence of superstitions and blind faith in our country. It also highlights how some self-styled spiritual leaders turn out to be notorious crime masters who hide their evil intentions under the garb of spirituality. Class Of 83 On Netflix: Meet Bobby Deol's Cop Dean Vijay Singh in Shah Rukh Khan's Production (View Pics)

The trailer looks interesting. It features Bobby playing Baba Nirala of Kashipur, addressing his disciples and devotees to show them the ultimate path of salvation. The trailer also showcases how mighty politicians start taking a keen interest in the Babaji and his money-minting endeavours. However, the twist in the tale arrives when rape, murder and other sinister activities start emerging from the Aashram!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).