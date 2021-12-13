Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a movie right up the alley we know its lead star Ayushmann Khurrana likes to walk on. It is a romantic drama that is about breaking conventions, when a man obsessed with his physique, which he sees as his manhood, falls for a pretty Zumba instructor and gets into a physical relationship with her, only for him to realise that she is trans. Vaani Kapoor takes on the role of that Zumba teacher, Maanvi, and it is a performance that has been winning her accolades. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Movie Review: Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Convention-Breaking Love Story Deserves Your Attention.

But we have already talked a lot about the movie and the actors. Now let's see how the film performed vis-a-vis Ayushmann Khurrana's strong box office game. Ayushmann is an actor known to bring in the audiences, despite the unconventionality of his movies. In his last theatrical release - Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, he had played a gay man trying to convince his lover's family for accepting him as his partner. And SMZS took a decent start at the box office, even though it did underperform in the days ahead, which trade pundits believe had more to do with people's concerns over first wave of COVID-19.

So how did Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui performed? Over its opening weekend, the Abhishek Kapoor-directorial earned Rs 14.53 crore, with collections improving by the day. With these collections, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is now Khurrana's seventh highest opening weekender. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor’s Film Remains Stable, Mints a Total of Rs 14.53 Crore.

Check out the other six films that earned more than Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in their opening weekends (Numbers sourced from Bollywood Hungama).

#1 - Badhaai Ho - Rs 46 Crore

#2 - Dream Girl - Rs 44.57 Crore

#3 - Bala - Rs 43.95 Crore

#4 - Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - Rs 32.66 Crore

#5 - Article 15 - Rs 34.21 Crore

#6 - AndhaDhun - Rs 15 Crore

Now this might come as disappointing to some of AK fans, but remember the circumstances in which Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is coming to the theatres. Even Salman Khan is not guaranteeing a mammoth opening, where no Hindi film after Sooryavanshi, had taken off to a flying start. There is renewed concern in theatre-goers' minds about the Omicron variant.

The reviews and the word-of-mouth, however, are quite strong for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, but how it performs over the week is quite crucial. Especially with Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa: The Rise releasing this week.

