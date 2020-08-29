Actor Chadwick Boseman passed away on Saturday, August 29 after battling cancer for four years. Best known for his work in Marvel films as Black Panther, Boseman had over the years amassed a huge fan following who were left devastated on hearing the news of his demise. The actor passed away aged 43 at his LA home. Condolences and tributes have been pouring in for the actor from fans as well as his colleagues. Actress Priyanka Chopra recently took to Twitter to mourn the loss of great talent as she reacted to the actor's sudden death. RIP Chadwick Boseman: From Ranveer Singh to Kareena Kapoor, B-Town Celebs Pay Tribute to the Black Panther Star.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka wrote about the silent struggle that Chadwick went through as he fought with cancer without ever making a statement about the same. In a beautifully worded post, Priyanka said, "This year’s been so hard. What a tragic loss of a remarkably gifted talent. Chadwick, you fought a silent battle, all while giving us some of the most inspiring films of the last few years. Your legacy will live on forever. My thoughts & prayers are with his family & loved ones." 2020 has indeed been a tough year what with the loss of legends such as Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan among other gems. We couldn't agree more with the actress that Boseman's legacy will live on forever. Wakanda Forever! Fans Bid Tearful Adieu to Marvel Star Chadwick Boseman (Read Tweets).

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Post Here:

This year’s been so hard. What a tragic loss of a remarkably gifted talent. Chadwick, you fought a silent battle, all while giving us some of the most inspiring films of the last few years. Your legacy will live on forever. My thoughts & prayers are with his family & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/lcc3JsFJyh — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 29, 2020

Boseman's fellow co-actors from Marvel such as Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth shared heartbreaking posts as they remembered their dear colleague. Netizens too have been sending prayers to Boseman's family amid this trying time and celebrating the actor's work and legacy that he has left behind.

