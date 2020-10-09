Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Chahalaang has seen delays thrice. The film directed by Hansal Mehta was first scheduled to be released on January 31, then it was postponed to March 13 and then again it was delayed to June 12. Owing to the ongoing crisis, the film has been delayed and now it is said that it wouldn’t hit the theatres but directly on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video during the time of Diwali this year. Chhalaang First Look Poster: Nushrat Bharucha and Kids Can’t Help but Stare at Rajkummar Rao Who’s In Deep Sleep.

LetsOTT has shared on its Twitter page about the release of the social black comedy film Chahalaang. It states that the film will be directly premiered on the OTT platform. Neither have they shared the exact release nor have the makers shared any official update on it yet. Well, if this is true, fans are definitely in for a treat from the brilliant actor and director duo, Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta, who have teamed up even in the past. Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha's Turram Khan Has Now Been Titled Chhalaang.

Chhalaang On Amazon Prime Video

LetsOTT EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao starrer #Chhalaang set for big Diwali premiere on Amazon Prime. It marks the 6th collaboration of the actor with National Award-winning director Hansal Mehta. pic.twitter.com/se4L3HqQ3L — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) October 8, 2020

Chahalaang is set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh, in which Rajkummar Rao plays the role of a physical trainer of a school. The makers had released the film’s poster in which we saw the lead actor in avatar of a physical trainer and him dozing amid school hours. The school students couldn’t help but just stare at their teacher who is in deep sleep. Let’s wait and hear for an official announcement on the release of Chahalaang!

