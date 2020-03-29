COVID-19 Outbreak: Salman Khan to Support 25,000 Daily Wage Earners Amid Coronavirus Crisis?

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Salman Khan)

It was only yesterday that we read about FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) contacting Amitabh Bachchan to seek his monetary help to support the daily wage earners of the entertainment industry. While the veteran actor was yet to send in his reply, a report in Pinkvilla suggests that Salman Khan has come forward to lend his helping hand for same. The Dabangg star will apparently support around 25,000 daily wage earners through his NGO and this shouldn't sound surprising to anyone. Coronavirus Outbreak: FWICE Asks Amitabh Bachchan for Monetary Help, Actor Yet to Respond.

" Salman Khan has always been there for workers and that is a known fact to all of us. Salman Khan's NGO has been providing for people with their education and medical needs," said an industry source to the portal. The actor is doing his bit and had even recorded a message requesting his fans and the citizens of the country to stay indoors and stay protected amid this tough scenario. FWICE had earlier announced the shutting down of all the film, television and web series shooting as a preventive measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. However, this decision impacted the daily wage earners the most. Bollywood stars are now coming forward to lend them monetary help which will enable them to survive during these unfortunate days. COVID-19 Relief: Varun Dhawan Contributes Rs 55 Lakh To CM Relief Fund and PM Cares Fund to Aid In Fight Against Coronavirus (View Tweets).

Earlier, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had announced Rs 25 crore donation to Prime Minister's National Relief fund and he was followed in by Varun Dhawan who donated Rs 55 lakhs and designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee who pledged Rs 1 crore and 50 lakhs to ramp up the medical facilities in the nation. As PM Narendra Modi rightly said, we have to win this battle and we will.