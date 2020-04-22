Deepika Padukone's Conference With WHO Director Dr Tedros Is Put On Hold After Backlash (Read Official Statement)

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Coronavirus pandemic has got the celebs working, virually. Some of the influential Bollywood celebs are joining hands with the authorities that are spreading awareness and working on the grounds of COVID-19 curbing process. Recently, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone announced a video conference on Instagram live with Dr Tedros, director-general of World Health Organization (WHO). The event was supposed to take place on April 23, but now it has been put on hold, as per the actress' latest statement. Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra to Join Lady Gaga's Global Benefit Concert for COVID-19 Relief.

The B-town star was supposed to talk on the issue of mental health amid this testing time of lockdown. However, she put out a statement through her Instagram story that reads, "I regret to inform, you that due to unforeseen and highly unavoidable circumstances, the conversation 'prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond' between Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, WWHO and I, scheduled for April 23, 2020 has been put on hold until further notice. Having said that mental health is a very real and valid aspect of this pandemic; one that I hope we prioritize and nurture through these unusual time and beyond." Check out her post below.

Deepika Padukone's Statement

Deepika Padukone's Statement on WHO Conference (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It can be noted that Deepika had faced an ire by the netizens after the announcement of the conference. She was criticized for collaborating with Dr Tedros who is already facing backlash for being ‘too trusting of China’ and ‘not holding it accountable for its early missteps’. As a result, WHO too is receiving negative reaction for taking slow steps. Is this the reason why the event has been postponed or the reasons were different, we shall know soon.