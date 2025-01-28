Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films' much-anticipated film Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, is gearing up for its release, and the excitement is palpable. With its electrifying trailer and captivating songs, audiences are eagerly counting down the days to witness this one-of-a-kind cinematic spectacle on the big screen. Shahid Kapoor Spotted on Airport Shuttle, ‘Deva’ Actor Keeps Low Profile While Heading Directly to His Flight (Watch Video).

Amid the growing anticipation, the team has kickstarted the promotional spree from Delhi, taking the capital city by storm. As the fever of Deva spreads, the lead stars, Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, visited the capital to launch the campaign in a college.

The stage was set, and the leading duo made a grand entry, energizing the crowd with their dynamic presence. They even danced with fans from the audience, performing the signature steps from the film's songs, further elevating the excitement to new heights. Deva promises to deliver a truly unique cinematic experience. ‘Deva’: Climax of Shahid Kapoor’s Movie Not Included in Scripts Shared With Its Cast – Reports.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is an electrifying and explosive action thriller set to release on January 31, 2025.

