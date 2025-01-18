The trailer for Shahid Kapoor’s highly anticipated film Deva has finally been released, and it’s taking the internet by storm. The massy, action-packed role fans have been waiting for is here, with Shahid delivering on every front. After teasing the audience with posters, a teaser, and a song, the makers have now unveiled the electrifying trailer, which is packed with intense action and gripping sequences. ‘Deva’ Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Is Deadly Cop on a Mission in This Action-Thriller Co-Starring Pooja Hegde.

Shahid’s high-octane action scenes and commanding screen presence leave an impact, with fans praising his transformation. The visuals are equally thrilling, showcasing the scale and energy of Deva. His performance, along with the powerful action sequences, has set social media abuzz, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the film’s release.

Watch the Trailer of 'Deva':

Netizen Reactions on 'Deva' Trailer

Shahid Kapoor Rocked Once Again

Massive Adrenaline Rush

The wait is over! 🚨 The #Deva trailer is finally here, and it’s a MASSIVE adrenaline rush! 💥🔥 Witness Shahid Kapoor like never before, with Pooja Hegde bringing the magic! 🎥💣 Watch now and feel the power! 💪✨ #Deva #ShahidKapoor #PoojaHegdehttps://t.co/uDmHB0myyR — 𝗗𝗘𝗩𝗔 𝟯𝟭𝘀𝘁 𝗝𝗔𝗡 🇵🇰 (@shanaticH) January 17, 2025

Chills

This scene from the #DevaTrailer gave me chills 🥶🥶 @shahidkapoor, your performance is truly unmatched.. what an incredible actor you are! 🔥🙌🫡❤️🫶 pic.twitter.com/Q5Kw5fRBxC — Proud Being A Shanatic (@Shahidz_somi) January 17, 2025

'Unpopular Opinion'

Unpopular Opinion: #ShahidKapoor looks more suitable in such Kinda roles than any Actor of his generation be it Ranveer, Varun, Karthik or to some extent even Ranbir.#DevaTrailerpic.twitter.com/duaPB8cFFH — Pandiyaa Cinema (@PanIndiaReview) January 17, 2025

'Screen Presence'

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva promises to be an explosive action thriller, releasing on January 31, 2025.

