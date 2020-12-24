Actor Kartik Aaryan on Thursday posted an Instagram video sharing a glimpse from the set of his upcoming film Dhamaka. In the video, Kartik is dressed in a grey sweatshirt, sunglasses and a black facemask. He gives a tour of the set. The sound of a helicopter's blades can be heard in the background. "On set #Dhamaka The helicopters are camera shy," Kartik wrote as caption. Dhamaka New Still: Kartik Aaryan’s Bloodstained Look as Arjun Pathak Out!

Dhamaka is directed by Ram Madhvani and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Madhvani along with co-producer Amita Madhvani. The film is set against the backdrop of a news channel. Dhamaka: Did You Know That Kartik Aaryan’s Role As A Journalist Was Initially Planned With Kriti Sanon and Not Him?

Kartik Aaryan on the Sets of Dhamaka:

Kartik, known for his comic and romantic roles, gives the thriller genre a shot with this film. He plays a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai.

