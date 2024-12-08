Dharmendra, also known as the ‘He-Man of Bollywood’, was born on December 8, 1935, in Nasrali, Punjab. Over the course of his illustrious career spanning six decades, he has established himself as one of Indian cinema’s most iconic and beloved actors. Hailing from a Punjabi Jat family, he has delivered unforgettable performances in classic films like Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Anupama, Satyakam, The Burning Train, among others. His on-screen presence and dedication to his craft have earned him a special place in the hearts of audiences across the globe. His versatility earned him another nickname, ‘Garam Dharam,’ reflecting his massive popularity during his prime. Dharmendra Birthday Special: 10 Evergreen Movies Of This Prolific Actor That Prove He Is Also Naram Dharam.

Dharmendra Honoured By New Jersey Senate

Over the years, Dharmendra has received numerous accolades, including the Padma Bhushan in 2012, India’s third-highest civilian honour, for his outstanding contributions to Hindi cinema. In 2020, Dharmendra’s legacy was recognised internationally when the New Jersey Senate and General Assembly conferred upon him a Lifetime Achievement Award. This prestigious honour highlighted his influence on global cinema and his enduring legacy as one of India’s finest talents. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dharmendra received the prestigious award via video conference instead of attending the ceremony in person at the New Jersey Senate. Initially invited to the event, the plans changed because of travel restrictions. Reports suggest that Dharmendra became the first Indian celebrity to receive such an honour from a US state legislature. Dharmendra Birthday: The Soft Boy Era Of The Handsome Actor and 5 Movies That Celebrated It.

Veteran Actor Dharmendra

Fans across the globe continue to celebrate the iconic actor’s incredible legacy, cherishing his timeless performances and contributions to Indian cinema. On his 89th birthday today, here's wishing Dharmendra a love-filled year ahead!

