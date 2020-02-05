Dhoom 4 is NOT Happening Anytime Soon and Akshay Kumar isn't Approached for it Yet, Confirms a YRF Spokesperson

Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Recently Akshay Kumar fans had a valid reason to rejoice as they read reports of him coming on board for Dhoom 4. It was reported that Akshay Kumar could be the next baddie in this action franchise after John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan. While no official confirmation about the same was out yet, there was a strong buzz about the actor coming on board for it. However, seems like the report was a mere rumour as a YRF spokesperson in his conversation with Pinkvilla has refuted the possibility entirely. Katrina Kaif Hits Akshay Kumar With A Broom on Sets Of Sooryavanshi (Watch Funny Video).

When Pinkvilla got in touch with the spokesperson, he rubbished all the reports saying, "YRF has no plans of making Dhoom 4 right now." And this isn't the first time when the production house has refuted a claim about Dhoom 4. Previously too when Khiladi Kumar's name was tossed in the same subject, Aditya Chopra had released a statement saying that Dhoom is an important franchise for them and they neither have a script or an idea ready for it yet. Filmfare Awards 2020 Nominees List: Gully Boy, Uri, Chhichhore Bag Nominations; Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor Also Nominated.

Believing this or choosing to ignore is entirely your decision but there are chances that YRF may have plans about announcing Dhoom 4 during the celebratory week of Yash Raj Films' 50th anniversary this year. There are also stories about SRK collaborating with War director Siddharth Anand for his next. The project will be backed by YRF of course. If the production house is indeed finalising these outings with two superstars, we can expect the kind of celebration they'd throw in for their anniversary celebration.