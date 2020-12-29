Actress Disha Patani has an enviable collections of bikinis and two-pieces. And the lady flaunts every single one of them on Instagram when she takes off on hush-hush vacations with her rumored beau Tiger Shroff. Yes, a few days agor, Disha and Tiger, who have been rumoured to be dating since forever now, were clicked at the airport, albeit separately, presumed to be heading off to ring in the New Year together. Disha Patani's New Bikini Pic Will Leave Your Heart Beating Slow Motion Mein.

And while they continue to post solo pictures at an undisclosed beachy location, the two are not done flaunting their perfect bodies. While Tiger shared a slo-mo video of himself in swimming shorts headed to the beach, Disha stood up on a surf board, a staff in hand as she posed just like Jason Momoa in Aquaman. Disha Patani's Throwback Picture in her Colourful Monokini is Making us Crave for Vitamin Sea (View Pic).

Check Out Her Post Below:

Disha captioned the image, "Aquaman feels." She obviously looked stunning in a yellow bikini as she flaunted her perfect figure. Well, she'd make for the perfect female superhero given her intense fitness levels right! On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, followed by a starring role in Ekta Kapoor's KTina and also has Malang 2 in her kitty.

