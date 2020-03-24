Emraan Hashmi Birthday: 7 Songs Featuring The Actor That Has Place In Every Die-Hard Romantic's Playlist (Watch Videos)

Emraan Hashmi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Emraan Hashmi turns 41 today! The Bollywood actor is one of the widely liked ones. He does not fit into those superstar categories, neither he is one of those underrated actors who has only niche audience. The guy has created his own space for himself and no has even touched it remotely yet. Apart from being known as the 'serial-kisser of Bollywood' and an amazing actor, he is widely famous for one more thing! The songs. The handsome star has featured in some of the most popular and romantic songs of Bollywood. Is it because of his charm or is he just simply lucky, we will never know. But Emraan Hashmi fans will always swear by his songs. Take a look at his best ones!

Kaho Naa Kaho (Murder)- The sultry, peppy song from the romantic thriller is loved by one and all. His chemistry with Mallika Sherawat in this track was the major highlight.

Tu Hi Meri Shab (Gangster)- Those specs and that guitar, helped Emraan Hashmi earn the lover-boy tag. The breezy song is just perfect for a lazy evening.

Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein (Zeher)- This is undoubtedly one of the best songs of the actors. The romantic song has a hint of sadness to it.

Aashiq Banaya Aapne (Aashiq Banaya Aapne)- This hot song that features Emraan and Tanushree Dutta in the lead was a rage back then. Himesh Reshammiya and Shreya Ghoshal just sang this memorable melodious song.

Jhalak Dikh La Ja (Aksar)- We all know the hookstep. We all know the lyrics. And that says it all about people's love for this party track.

Zara Si Dil Me De Jagah (Jannat)- This is one of the best romantic songs ever made in Bollywood. The song made it to the ringtones and callertunes of many then and made everyone fall in love with the actor, all over again!

Pee Loon (Once Upon a Time In Mumbai)- The qawali treatment given to this romance-filled track makes it more beautiful. Definitely, one of the best tracks on his name.

Itni Si Baat (Azhar)- The track is perfect to play when one has to make that long impending confession of love! Emraan and Prachi Desai's subtle and old-school romance in this track wins hearts.

These were some of the wonderful tracks that stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Sadly, it has been really long since we got such soothing hit numbers from him in the recent past. Hope to see them again! Happy Birthday, Emraan Hashmi!