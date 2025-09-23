Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film titled Homebound. A special screening for the film was held in Mumbai on Monday (September 22), which was graced by many actors from the Hindi film industry. Exes Malika Arora and Arjun Kapoor also attended the Homebound screening and were spotted together on the red carpet. Several videos from the event have gone viral, capturing the actors sharing a warm hug. ‘Homebound’ Selected As India’s Oscar Entry: Karan Johar Feels Deeply Honoured and Humbled As His Film Is Selected As Country’s Official Entry for Oscars 2026.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Meet at ‘Homebound’ Premiere

In a video shared by a paprazzi handle on Instagram, we can see ex-lovebirds Malika Arora and Arjun Kapoor bumping into each other at a screening of Karan Johar's upcoming film, Homebound, in Mumbai. The actors could be seen hugging each other. After greeting each other, Malaika and Arjun were also seen having a brief conversation with the Homebound director, Neeraj Ghaywan.

Malika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Meet at ‘Homebound’ Screening in Mumbai

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s Relationship

Malika and Arjun, who began dating in 2018, decided to part ways in October 2024. However, they continue to maintain mutual respect. While the exact reason behind their split remains unclear, a Pinkvilla report stated that, "They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its curse now. That doesn't mean there s any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other."

Apart from the ex-lovebirds, the star-studded screening of Homebound was also graced by politician Sushilkumar Shinde, Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Farah Khan and Rajesh Khattar. Janhvi Kapoor Calls ‘Homebound’ India’s Oscar Entry ‘Nothing Short of a Dream’ (View Post).

More About ‘Homebound’

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound has been chosen as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards, aka Oscars 2026. The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles. It is backed by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla's Dharma Productions. The movie is scheduled to release in the theatres on September 26, 2025.

