Aishwarya Rai, who is currently grabbing headlines for her divorce rumours with husband Abhishek Bachchan, attended the Global Women's Forum event in Dubai on Wednesday (November 27). At the event, the Bollywood diva spoke passionately about women's empowerment and other topics. She looked stunning in a blue and silver outing for the occasion. In a video shared from the event, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Aishwarya Rai's name appeared without her husband's surname, 'Bachchan,' on the screen as she arrived on stage to deliver her speech. This quickly became a hot topic of discussion among fans. One fan wrote, "She has always been Aishwarya Rai for us. The beauty queen back in action", while another "have they now officially divorced?". Another fan mentioned that Aishwarya Rai's Instagram username still has the surname. ‘That Should Satisfy You’: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Sister-in-Law Shrima Rai Hits Back at Trolls Who Questioned Her for Not Posting Pics With the Actress and Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai at the Global Women’s Forum 2024

A User Says ‘She Has Always Been Aishwarya Rai’

Another User Asks if They Have Officially Divorced

