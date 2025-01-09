Sonu Sood is gearing up for the release of Fateh, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie marks his acting comeback in Bollywood after Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj (2022), which did not perform well at the box office. However, expectations for Sonu Sood's upcoming film Fateh are sky-high. Sood also made headlines after roping in Grammy-nominated composer Loire Cotler to compose a track titled "Call to Life." Adding to the excitement, the latest update reveals that the actor has now enlisted none other than the legendary Hans Zimmer for a track in his film - but there's a twist. ‘Fateh’ Trailer: Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Unveils a Gripping Story of Digital Warfare (Watch Video).

Hans Zimmer Makes His Bollywood Debut With ‘Fateh’

It was previously reported that Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer would make his Bollywood debut with Nitesh Tiwari's mythological film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. In the latest update, we learn that Sonu Sood has outpaced Tiwari in the race to collaborate with Zimmer, enlisting him for his directorial debut. A song titled "To The Moon" will feature in Fateh, composed by the musical great, but as mentioned, there's a twist.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Fateh’:

"To The Moon" is not a freshly brewed masterpiece by Hans Zimmer; it is a pre-recorded score that he and Christian Lundberg composed in 2019 for the BBC podcast 13 Minutes to the Moon. This means that the Oscar winner is not directly involved with Fateh, but the fact that we finally get to hear one of his works in a Hindi film is an achievement in itself.

Speaking about Hans Zimmer in a recent interview with Mid-day, Sonu Sood said, "Everyone is a Hans Zimmer fan, and I am no exception. I'm a huge admirer of his work. He is an Oscar winner and has composed music for some of the greatest Hollywood films. I feel fortunate that we have his song, "To The Moon" in Fateh." Expressing pride over the collab, he said, "This marks the first time one of his songs will be featured in an Indian film." Sonu Sood Prays at Shirdi Temple Ahead of ‘Fateh’ Film Release, Shares Video on Social Media; Says ‘Sabki Fateh Ho’ – WATCH.

BBC Podcast ‘13 Minutes to the Moon’ Theme

About ‘Fateh’

Fateh is a very special film for Sonu Sood. The actor-philanthropist not only stars in the film but has also written, directed and produced it. Touted to be an action thriller, Fateh also features Naseeruddin Shah, Prakash Raj, Prakash Belawadi, Vijay Raaz and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in crucial roles. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 10, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2025 07:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).