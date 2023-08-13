The highly anticipated movie Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, seems to have encountered a significant setback as the film has been leaked online. The unauthorised leakage of the film on YouTube, a popular video-sharing platform, has raised concerns about piracy in the entertainment industry. Gadar 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol Roars Again In Anil Sharma's Washed-Out Sequel to His 2001 Blockbuster (LatestLY Exclusive).

Despite Gadar 2 receiving positive responses and enjoying considerable success at the box office, this unfortunate incident might lead to financial losses for the film's creators. The leaked version has become accessible to a wider audience, undermining the theatrical experience.

However, this is not the first time, a show has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every series falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a show and these online leaks of popular shows need severe action.

