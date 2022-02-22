Sanjay Leela Bhansali is back with another gem for the audiences. Titled Gangubai Kathiawadi, the ace filmmaker's latest movie is a biographical crime drama which stars Alia Bhatt as the lead. For the very first time, the actress has collaborated with SLB for a magnum opus like never before. With many teasers, trailer and melodies songs, the makers of the flick have already enticed the viewers. The movie's story is based on true events and revolves around brothel. Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer: Vijay Raaz As Raziabai From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Film Gets Love From Netizens!

Having said that, ahead of Gangubai Kathiawadi's release at the theatres, just in case, you want to know all things about the drama, then you are at the right place. Here are all the deets below.

Cast - Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt as the madame of the red light area of Kamathipura. The movie also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles with Ajay Devgn featuring in an extended cameo appearance.

Plot - The plot of this SLB movie will take fans through the life of young Ganga who in no time marks her own territory and becomes Gangubai in Mumbai's red light area. Later on, she becomes a powerful underworld figure. BTS x Alia Bhatt’s Dholida! Bangtan Sonyeondan Dancing to Gujju-Themed Song From Gangubai Kathiawadi in Fan Edit Video Is Must-Watch.

Watch Trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi Here:

Release Date - This Jayantilal Gada and Bhansali produced film is is scheduled to be released in theatres on February 25, 2022. The movie already got premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 16.

Review - The reviews of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is yet not out. LatestLY will soon update you all once the reviews of the movie are out. Stay tuned!

