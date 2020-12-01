Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar will officially exchange 'I Do's on Christmas. Yes, the couple is getting married on December 25. The actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner confirmed the same on her Instagram account with a beautiful note. The picture she shared of the two is also absolutely majestic. In a long caption, the actress writes how the year has been anything but ordinary and now the couple is embarking on a forever journey. Gauahar Khan Engaged to Zaid Darbar! 7 Mushy Pictures of the Lovebirds That Prove They’re a Match Made in Heaven

The pictures Gauahar shared are exquisite. She wore a very colourful lehenga while Zaid was seen in a dhoti waist-coat avatar. The pictures will make you think of your wedding and maybe make you plan yours too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

A few weeks back Gauahar has shared yet another picture announcing to the world that she is engaged to Zaid. Many celebs flooded her post with congratulatory messages and many sounded pleasantly surprised at the news as well. Their couple pictures are really sweet and amazing. We are pretty sure on the wedding day both would look exceptionally good.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2020 12:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).