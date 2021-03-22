Action star Tiger Shroff is gearing up to start shooting for Heropanti 2 in the city. The film is scheduled to go on floors on April 3. Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan, who has earlier directed Tiger in the films Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. "The first schedule of Heropanti 2 will be shot in Mumbai. They will decide on the other shooting spots depending on the Covid situation. Heropanti 2: Is Tiger Shroff's Action Installment a Remake of Telugu Thriller Film Goodachari?

Tiger will begin the shoot with a massive action sequence, preparation for which has already begun. Leading lady Tara Sutaria will join the team a week after Tiger starts shooting for the movie," a source close to the production says. The film co-stars Tara Sutaria, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala has roped in Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman and lyricist Mehboob for Heropanti 2. Heropanti 2 Posters: Tiger Shroff-Ahmed Khan Promise More Action Post Their Baaghi 3 Outing! (View Pics).

Heropanti 2 was announced in February 2020. On Tiger's birthday this year, the makers even unveiled the upcoming actioner's release date as December 3, 2021.

