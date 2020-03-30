Hrithik Roshan's Victory Over Stammering Is Taught As A Self Confidence Lesson In Textbooks - Read Deets

Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan is a superstar. His charm goes way beyond his good-looking face. He is a perfect package which also includes huge box office dividends. But this same man once struggled with a speech defect called stammering. That had a great impact on his personality as he used to feel troubled by it and his self-confidence took a beating. He has often talked about his childhood condition. It obviously is amazing to see such a person become one of the biggest superstars and mouth some incredible dialogues. Guess that's why he is an example textbooks in India are giving to their students in class 6 when it comes to building Self Confidence. How Hrithik Roshan Helped Sameera Reddy Overcome Stammering

A picture is doing the rounds of the internet has his fight to overcome the same in the form of a lesson in Self Confidence.

Felt bored, so I was reading a textbook of my niece. I was surprised to see this page. This is from the value education textbook of class 6. Whoelse can teach self-confidence better than him?Proud of you @iHrithik sir❤️ @HrfcTamilnadu @HrithikRules @HrithikInspires pic.twitter.com/ukwlDkqa0N — Aruna Mahendran (@aruna_mahendran) March 29, 2020

Hrithik's brilliant feat of not letting his drawback pull him back was also featured in international author Ben Brooks' book titled Stories For Boys Who Dare To Be Different. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, he had once said, "I’d practise every day to overcome the speech issue, I still do for an hour at least so that I can control the secondary actions like twitching and all. The unacceptability to stammering was not only bothersome in my childhood but prevailed till 2012, long after I had become a film star."