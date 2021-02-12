A loving hug can speak more than words can. Hug Day is celebrated every year on February 12 in the lead up to Valentine’s Day. On this day we celebrate to express warmth and love. A hug from your friend, partner, family member or the loved one can fix your day. In today’s hectic life, we often forget to express love to those who make our every day better. Hug Day 2021 Date and Significance: How to Celebrate Hug Day? Everything to Know About the 6th Day of Valentine Week.

Giving them hug as a gesture is the sweetest way to show gratitude for all the efforts. Couples look forward to celebrating Hug Day, as it allows them to enhance and nurture their relationship one step further. National Hugging Day 2021 Quotes, Greetings & HD Images: Send WhatsApp Stickers, Warm Hug Pics, Wishes & Messages to Your Loved Ones.

Here are the five most beautiful Bollywood hugs that are unforgettable:

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (Photo Credit: Instagram)

How can we forget the iconic hug from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) set in a mustard field with a magnificent sound of mandolin in the background, before the beginning of "Tujhe Dekha" song. Raj Malhotra's (Shah Rukh Khan) intense eyes and his wide-spread arms for Simran (Kajol) can melt any heart, and remains one of the most romantic moments in Indian cinema.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Photo Credit: Twitter)

This movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani follows the story of four friends who reunite for a trip after separating for their career betterment. The most beautiful part of the bonding between Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and Naina Talwar (Deepika Padukone) begins from the hiking trip into the Himalayas and they fall in love with each other by times. The hug in this film which melt our hearts was just before the song Kabira. And, not to mention, Bunny and Naina’s sparkling togetherness has never disheartened us.

Love Aaj Kal

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal (Photo Credit: Twitter)

The movie’s theme is about two couples who are separated by time. In the lead role there is Veer Srivastava (Kartik Aaryan) and Zoe Chauhan (Sara Ali Khan). It portrays how Zoe came to know an old love story between Leena Gupta (Aarushi Sharma) and Raghu (Randeep Hooda) in the 1990s. This old love story made her question on her own choice. The complicated love story between Veer and Zoe, and Love Aaj Kal also took us to a lovely village in Himachal. And the sweet scene was when Zoe hugs Veer from back side.

Tamasha

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in Tamasha (Photo Credit: Twitter)

This film Tamasha is a beautiful romantic story which taught us some life lessons. One of the finest and the most emotional scenes in the film is Ved Vardhan Sahni (Ranbir Kapoor) and Tara Maheshwari (Deepika Padukone) hugging each other during the song "Agar Tum Saath Ho". It is painful and heartbreaking, as the characters realise that they are going their separate ways.

Aashiqui 2

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in Aashiqui 2 (Photo Credit: Twitter)

This story of Aashiqui 2 centers one turbulent romantic relationship between a failing musician Rahul Jaykar (Aditya Roy Kapur) and his protege aspiring singer Arohi Keshav Shirke (Shraddha Kapoor), which is affected by Rahul’s issues with alcohol abuse and tempartment. There was an emotional scene where Rahul starts thinking himself as loser and Arohi comes to meet him and Rahul shows his anger and there’s a beautiful moment when they hug each other and portrays their love.

