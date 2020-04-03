Kanika Kapoor's Family Reveals She Has No Symptoms of COVID-19 and is Waiting for Her Test to Come Negative

Kanika Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kanika Kapoor is the only celebrity name in Bollywood to have tested positive for coronavirus. The actress was strongly criticised after reports claiming that she dodged the airport security screening started doing the rounds. The Baby Doll singer arrived from London to Lucknow where she resides with her family and then attended a couple of parties that she likes to term as intimate gathering with family friends. However, no other guest who came in contact with her has tested positive for COVID-19. Kanika meanwhile, has tested positive for five times in a row,

While the actress later was accused of throwing starry tantrums while being admitted to a Lucknow hospital, her family has now defended her against all the claims. In their interaction with India Today, they elaborated on how she was asked to change behind a curtain and she wasn't comfortable with it. Later she also asked the staff to clean the dirt in her quarantine ward, to which the director of the hospital accused her of throwing starry tantrums. Kanika Kapoor Claims She's Not Getting Anything to Eat, Hospital Hits Back Saying She's Provided with a Gluten-Free Diet.

Kanika currently is patiently waiting for her next COVID-19 test report and hopes for it to be negative. Her family has assured that she's currently showing no symptoms and is co-operating with the staff fully. However, she won't be discharged from the hospital until her test results come negative.

We wish her a speedy recovery.