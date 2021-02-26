Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan announced the pregnancy, everyone was excited about the new addition to the family. The actress made sure she kept herself busy during the pregnancy and involved herself in several projects. Saif Ali Khan also wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming projects and revealed that he will be taking paternal leave to spend time with the newborn. The two then welcomed a baby boy on February 21 and ever since then their fans have been waiting to know the name of the little munchkin. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Blessed With A Baby Boy!

A huge discussion has been going on about Taimur's little brother's name. Reports suggest that Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan's mother and Babita Kapoor, Kareena's mother have been given the responsibility of choosing a name for the newborn. While Kareena's mother is in Mumbai, Sharmila Tagore is currently in Delhi and is unable to fly back to Mumbai due to the pandemic. Due to this very reason, the family will wait for her to come back and only then decide upon a name.

“With the Covid situation being what it is, travelling from Delhi to Mumbai is not advisable for Sharmilaji and she may wait a bit longer before seeing her new grandson,” revealed a source close to the development. Sharmila Tagore has not yet even seen the little munchkin and the wait can be a little longer than we think. Saif however had earlier given an update to Bollywood Hungama and revealed that both the mother and the baby are doing fine. Kareena Kapoor Is Pregnant Again! Actress Shares a Joint Statement With Saif Ali Khan Confirming The 'Good Newwz'!

Talking about the controversies that came with Kareena and Saif naming their firstborn Taimur, it can be recalled that Saif was taken aback after receiving backlash for the name. He had told Mumbai Mirror, "I should have added a disclaimer (to Taimur's name), as they do in the movies, that any resemblance to any person, living or dead, is purely coincidental. Yes, there were some people who raised some objections but obviously just to look at medieval history and to make value judgments is, I think, ridiculous, and a lot of people have said that on my behalf. I feel quite confident that we don’t live in a right-wing society. As yet, India is still liberal and people are still open-minded.”

Kareena has also opened up about the same, saying, "There was a lot of trolling, but there was also an immense amount of support. Not that the trolls mattered, because the night before I was going to the hospital, Saif asked me, 'If it's a boy, are you sure you want to do this? Let's change the name and call him Faiz. It's more poetic and romantic.' And I was like, no. If it's a boy, I want my son to be a fighter. Taimur means iron and I will produce Iron Man. I am proud to name him Taimur." Saif and Kareena had announced her pregnancy in August. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," read their statement.

