Kareena Kapoor Khan is indeed one of the most gorgeous actresses of Bollywood. With or without makeup, the yummy mommy can make girls go envy with green even in a simple avatar. She is an amazing actress and a total fashionista. Be it for casual hangout with her girl gang (sister Karisma Kapoor and BFFs Malaika and Amrita Arora) or for family gatherings or red carpet events or weddings, Bebo, as she is fondly called by near and dear ones, has slayed it in style. Kareena, who celebrates her 40th birthday today, can rock in any outfit and set a new trend. Kareena Kapoor Khan Birthday Special: She Came, She Walked and She Ruled Our Hearts with her Phenomenal Fashion Offerings.

‘Fabulous at 40’ that is what Kareena Kapoor Khan’s girl gang have to say. Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora have shared some lovely posts for Bebo on her birthday and they are indeed the perfect ones. Karisma has shared a few pictures from Bebo’s mid-night birthday celebrations and also shared a throwback pic. She writes, “Will continue to protect you always Happy 40th birthday to my lifeline ! Love you the most.” Kareena Kapoor Birthday: 7 of the Most Bebolicious Things Said by the Actress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns 40

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Sep 20, 2020 at 12:55pm PDT

Major Throwback

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Sep 20, 2020 at 10:31pm PDT

Malaika Arora wished her dearest pal by saying, “Beboliciousss it’s a bigggggggish fabulous at any age ... #fab40bebo.... love u.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Sep 20, 2020 at 9:03pm PDT

Even Amrita Arora shared a thoughtful note for her bestie in which she mentioned, “Happy birthday our beebo , bebo ,bobee... Today you’re 40 and ohhh my gosh faaaaaabulous ... To turning older and wiser and us stronger together... Love you tons @kareenakapoorkhan #gutsssssssssss #fabat40”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Sep 20, 2020 at 8:57pm PDT

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora share a great bond. One really cannot take their eyes off from this stylish clan and their lovely posts for one another. Here’s wishing Kareena a very happy and a fabulous birthday!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).