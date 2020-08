Revisiting the final act of late Sushant Singh Rajput was too overwhelming an affair for Kartik Aaryan. Recently, Kartik watched "Dil Bechara" again, particularly a scene featuring Sushant that he simply cannot get over. Taking to Instagram, Kartik posted his favourite scene featuring Sushant in the film. In the film still, a teary-eyed Sushant is seen giving an okay gesture. Dil Bechara: Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan Start Countdown for Sushant Singh Rajput’s Last Release as #DilBecharaDay Trends on Twitter

"This Scene#DilBechara #WatchingAgain," Kartik wrote on Instagram. Seeing Kartik's post, fans became nostalgic and showered Sushant with love. "This scene makes me cry each time," a user commented. Actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Sonal Chauhan commented with a string of red heart emojis on the post. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara Co-Star Swastika Mukherjee Recalls How She Couldn’t Watch His Last Film, Says ‘I Just Couldn’t, I Wasn’t an Audience’

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram This Scene 👌🏻👌🏻 #DilBechara ❤️🥺 #WatchingAgain A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Jul 31, 2020 at 10:23am PDT

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, "Dil Bechara" is an official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault in our Stars", based on John Green's popular novel of the same name, which was published in 2012. In the film, Sushant plays Manny who suffers from osteosarcoma, while actress Sanjana Sanghi plays the role of Kizie Basu, who is battling thyroid cancer.

