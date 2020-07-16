Katrina Kaif turns 37. The Bollywood beauty has been mesmerizing her fans for a while now. She not only proved to be one of the most fashionable and fit stars, but also proved to be an excellent dancer. She also sharpened her acting skills in her journey. Along with this, she made beautiful friendships in the industry. These star friends have wishes for her. Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: A Shade of Red for Every Mood, Her Fashion Code and Showstopper Colour for All Seasons!.

In the Instagram story, her Zero co-star Anushka Sharma shared their picture together wishing her on her special day. On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor too took to the photo-sharing app to wish her lots of love and a great day. Her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal too shared her snap. Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar too shared heartfelt posts dedicated to the star girl.

On the work front, the actress is all set to meet her fans through Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. She will be teaming up with Akshay Kumar after a long time, especially after giving a couple of blockbusters with him in the past. She is also reported to be a part of Ali Abbas Zafar's superhero universe. As of now, her fans are thoroughly enjoying her Instagram activities!

