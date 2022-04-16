Lara Dutta is undoubtedly one of the most stunning as well as sought after divas in Bollywood. Known for films like Andaaz, Bhagam Bhag, No Entry, Masti and more, she recently grabbed headlines for playing Indira Gandhi in Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom. The best part about her filmography is that she has always experimented with her roles, and that’s what sets her apart from the herd. That’s not it, as another striking quality of Miss Universe 2000 is that she’s super straight forward. As in one of her recent interviews she revealed that she would never promote cigarette, sanitary pads and alcohol. Bell Bottom Trailer: Lara Dutta as Former Indian PM Indira Gandhi Stuns Netizens With Her Transformation!

In a conversation with Campaign India, she said, "Yes, I have. I don’t associate with alcohol brands. It’s not because I’m a teetotaller but because I think content is really important. Whenever ads come to me, they need to be out of the box and I haven’t seen that with alcohol brands’ advertising. I won’t advertise cigarettes too. In the recent past, I was approached by a brand of sanitary napkins and I turned that down as well."

I genuinely believe that it’s time we address the ecological impact that it creates and today there are other options available like menstrual cups which are much better. I want to be able to promote these kinds of products in the future. I believe in walking the talk. If I’m not going to use the product, I won’t endorse it," she added. Lara Dutta: I’m Having More Fun Now Than I Did in My 20s as an Actor.

So, the rule for Lara is simple, if she ain’t gonna use the product, she would never endorse it. FYI, Dutt has been part of several ads over the years which includes cooking oil brand, toothpaste and more. Happy birthday, Lata Dutta!

