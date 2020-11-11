Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's horror-comedy Laxmii which released on Disney+Hotstar on November 9 at 7.05 PM (IST) has become the biggest opening flick on the said streaming giant. The story of Laxmii revolves around Akshay Kumar (Asif) who plays the role of a ghostbuster. However, his life turns upside down when he gets possessed by a spirit of a transgender person who enters his body with an aim to take avenge. Helmed by Raghava Lawrence Lawrence, Laxmii is a Hindi remake of Tamil film Kanchana (2011). Laxmii: 13 Questions That Left Us Stumped After Watching Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani’s Kanchana Remake (SPOILERS).

Despite mixed reviews, the film has managed to break a record and have beaten Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara in terms of viewership. Earlier before Laxmiil, Disney+Hotstar had made a similar announcement with regards to SSR's last movie. Seems like Akshay's fans watched the first day first show of his film in abundance and made it the most-watched till now on the OTT platform. Laxmii Ending Explained: How Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani’s Horror-Comedy Teases a (Im)Possible Sequel (SPOILER ALERT).

Check Out The Post Below:

After listening to this good news, Akshay in a statement mentioned that he is overwhelmed by the love his film has received. “I am overwhelmed and overjoyed by the response that Laxmii received. It’s heartening to know that audiences and fans from across the country logged on to Disney+ Hotstar VIP to watch the movie within hours of its release. Who doesn’t love beating records – whether it’s at the box-office or opening night on streaming platforms. Nothing is comparable to this feeling of euphoria.”

LatestLY also reviewed Laxmii and sadly it didn't live up to the expectation. A part of our review reads, "Even Akshay Kumar, an actor who can otherwise resuscitate a lifeless comedy, struggles in many places. Even the portions of him acting as 'Laxmii' see him trying too hard, especially when the actor who actually plays that role, does an amazing job with it." Stay tuned!

