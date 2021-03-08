Lisa Haydon might be missing from the set life for quite some time now but the actress makes sure she keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts. The mother of two announced the arrival of her third baby last months and has been documenting her journey through Instagram posts. She shares cute updates about her pregnancy with her fans from time to time and on the occasion of International Women's Day, the actress made sure she wishes the little one growing inside her. Lisa Haydon Flaunts Her Gorgeous Baby Bump in a Black Bikini and Says the Good News Could Be 'Any Day Now'!

The actress took to the picture-sharing app and posted a beautiful picture, flaunting her baby bump. Haydon can be seen looking beautiful, dressed in an orange bikini top and a pair of denim. The model is cradling her baby bump in one of the picture and gave a closeup shot of her belly in another. Wishing the little one, Haydon captioned the post, “With my very little woman 🧡.” Her picture garnered a lot of love from her fans who dropped heart and fire emojis on her post.

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

The model-actress took to social media and along with her eldest son Zack made the pregnancy announcement. In the video, she mentioned, “So I've actually been meaning to get on here and chat with you all, and to catch you all up with stuff that's been happening lately.” Lisa also cited that she stayed away from social media due to ‘laziness’. As she was speaking, her son Zack joined her. Lisa asked him, ‘Can you tell everyone what's inside mummy's tummy?’ To it Zack responded as saying, ‘A baby sister!’ That’s how the good news has been shared with all. Lisa Haydon in Her Emerald Green Bikini is a Combination Lethal Enough for Our Hearts.

Shibani Dandekar, Neha Kapur and many others were amongst the first few celebrities who congratulated the duo on the arrival of their third baby. Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani tied the knot in October 2016. The couple welcomed their first child Zack in May 2017 and second child Leo in February 2020. Lisa and Dino’s baby girl is expected to arrive in June 2021!

