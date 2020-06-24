Coronavirus outbreak has certainly changed a lot of things and we are certainly now learning to adjust to the new normal. The past few months of lockdown have certainly changed perspectives for people and it has been the toughest to stay positive amid all this. We saw celebrities sharing their quarantine posts ranging from their showing off their cooking skills to the no-makeup selfies. Malaika has surely kept us well updated with her lockdown diaries and we bet you have been enjoying it. Recently, she took to social media to share a throwback picture wih her son Arhaan and wrote a rather positive message along with it. Amrita Arora Reveals Her Father-in-Law Who Was Tested Positive For COVID-19 Has Now Recovered.

Malaika shared an amazing picture of herself and son Arhaan facing their backs to the camera and gazing out of the window in her latest Instagram post. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Being able to see a beautiful tomorrow needs us to secure our today. Let's focus on ourselves, our health and our loved ones and blur out the noise. #menmime #notsominime." The positive musing certainly made sense and we completely agree with Malaika that amid all the negativity, we must focus on ourselves. Malaika Arora's Building in Bandra Gets Sealed After a Resident Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Check Out Malaika's Post Here:

About two weeks ago, Malaika's Tuscany Apartments in Bandra was sealed by BMC after one of the residents in the building tested positive for coronavirus. Malaika had recently also posted a story of her building being sanitised by BMC personnel and she even wrote a thank you note for them.

