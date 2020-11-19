Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee on Thursday warned netizens about a fake Twitter account using his name. The actor took to his verified Twitter account and shared a screenshot of the fake account using his name and photograph on the display picture. "This a fake account !!! Be aware!!! @Twitter?" the actor wrote along with the screenshot of the account. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Box Office: Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Fails To Draw Crowds To Theatres, But It Isn’t All Bad News! (LatestLY Exclusive)

On the work front, Bajpayee features in the Diwali release "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari" where he essays the avatar of a wedding detective. Diljit Dosanjh on Comparisons With Manoj Bajpayee in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: ‘I Have Taken a Lot of Inspiration From His Work’

Check Out Manoj Bajpayee's Tweet Below:

The Abhishek Sharma directorial also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is the first mainstream Hindi film to hit the theatres after a hiatus of around eight months. Theatres across India were shut owing to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).