Meena Kumari Death Anniversary: 10 Songs Of The Charismatic And Brilliant Actress Which Make Us Miss Her More

Meena Kumari in Pakeezah and Dil Apna Preet Paraye (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Meena Kumar was often called the tragedy queen because her movies were filled with pathos and pain. She used to get those emotions so right that it used to hit anyone hard. It seems her personal upheavals could have also triggered such relatable emotions in her on-screen. She was born as Mehjabeen Bano who started earning for her family at the tender age of 4. Her father had left her in an orphanage after she was born when he couldn't pay the doctor's fees but he later had a change of heart. So you can imagine this woman has seen a lot to portray emotions in such a real way. No wonder people never stopped praising her and her acumen. Did You Know Kangana Ranaut and Vidya Balan Were Once Approached to Play Meena Kumari in Her Biopic?

But fortunately for us, Meena Kumari entered movies and gave us some of the most amazing songs ever. We have pieced together 10 favourites of ours. Do give them a hear!

Mohe bhul gaye (Baiju Bawra)

Baiju Bawra was Meena Kumari's breakthrough film in her career with Bharat Bhushan as her hero. This song of longing from the film will give you goosebumps.

Ajeeb Dastan hai ye (Dil Apna Preet Paraye)

This song will never get old. This has traveled generations and yet is one of the most loved songs of Meena Kumari. It isn't a painful song and cheers you on.

O Raat Ke Musafir (Miss Mary)

Gemini Ganesan and Meena Kumari's this mischievous track is such a delight to hear and watch.

Ruk ja raat theher ja re chanda

Nobody has romanced night and the moon with so much earnestness as Meena Kumari in this song

Kabhi toh milegi (Aarti)

There's hope in this song, Meena Kumari also spread hope and this song was the epitome of that.

Choo lene do (Kaajal)

Don't mind the visuals but the lyrics. This Meena Kumari song is beautiful in its essence even though it reeks of heart-break.

Dil jo na keh saka (Bheegi Raat)

Love and union is a beautiful thing. Meena Kumari's passion was subdued yet so much pronounced.

Hum Intezaar karenge (Bahu Begum)

Meena Kumari in this song has resolved to wait for her love till the end of time. No unwarranted gimmicks just a pure promise.

Na jao saiyyan (Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam)

This is perhaps the most beautifully sung and sensuously enacted song of a loner craving for attention. Meena Kumari was astounding in it.

Chalte chalte (Pakeezah)

This was pure brilliance. Despite being severely ill, not a single emotion was off place on Meena Kumari's face. That's what happens when you are a fantastic actress.

Meena Kumari had won the first Filmfare Award ever for Baiju Bawra and in one year, she created a record when all the nominations in the Best Actress category were hers. So you can imagine the void that she left behind which will never heal.