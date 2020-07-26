Director, actor, writer and producer, Prakash Jha is known to churn hard-hitting films on the subjects which are real and inspired by true events. The National Award-winning filmmaker has earlier given us movies like Gangaajal, Apaharan, Mrityudand and the list can go on. His upcoming flick titled as Pareeksha on Zee5 revolves around the story of a poor family fighting for their talented child's education. The trailer of the movie has dropped online and the 1.52-minute clip takes you on a journey of a cycle rickshaw rider played by Adil Hussain who can do anything and everything to let his son sit for the 'Pareeksha'. Pareeksha Teaser: Adil Hussain Stars in This Emotional Tale of a Father Struggling to Get His Gifted Child Educated (Watch Video).

Elaborating on the trailer, it starts with showing how the kid is amazing at studies and so his poor parents want him to go to a private school and not a government one. With lots of hardships, the child's father's finally secures his admission in an elite educational system. But then starts the chaos in their life when the privileged treats them in a not-so-good way. From there on starts the child's quest to appear of the exam. Will he make it or not? Prakash Jha Birthday Special: 7 Movies Of The Director That Should Be Watched By Anyone Who Claims To Be A Movie Buff.

Check Out The Trailer Of Pareeksha Below:

Indeed the video shows the reality of the poorly suffering for basic education and it's time we watch such films and understand the there are bigger issues in the society to fight for. The movie releases on August 6. What's your take on the trailer, did you like it? Tell us thoughts in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

