Pooja Bhatt has once again tweeted about Faraaz Khan and his health update. The actress has said that the ailing actor has shown improvement and his family has managed to raise funds. While the Khan family has not reached their fundraising goal, more than half the money has been raised for the treatment. Pooja, filled with gratitude, pled people to continue to show the support for Faraz. On October 14, her tweet directed everyone's attention for a fundraiser started by Faraaz's family for his medical treatment. It was revealed by Kashmera Shah that even Salman Khan had donated for the treatment after learning the news. After Help From Salman Khan, Faraaz Khan's Brother Says 'We Will Forever Be Grateful'.

In her latest tweet, Pooja wrote, "Gratitude to all you truly special,generous people who spread the word & contributed towards the medical treatment of #FaraazKhan Am told he is showing improvement & that the family managed to raise ₹ 14,45,747 of ₹25,00,000 as of today. Let’s keep this going (sic)" Who is Actor Faraaz Khan Battling For Life In ICU? Here's All You Need To Know About Rani Mukerji's Mehndi Co-Star.

Faraz's brother has told the media about aide from Salman and thanked him. Fahmaan Khan told Mumbai Mirror, "We will forever be grateful to Salman Khan. May God bless him and give him a long life."

Faraaz has been suffering from a chest infection for over a year now. His condition worsened recently and he had to be moved to a hospital in Bengaluru.

Faraaz has starred in many movies such as Dulhan Banoo Main Teri, Mehendi and Fareb. Reports also suggest that he was cast as the lead in Maine Pyaar Kiya. But he fell sick and was replaced by Salman Khan. We hope to see the actor hale and hearty soon and maybe also see him on the screen. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more updates.

