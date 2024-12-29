Born on December 29, 1942, legendary actor Rajesh Khanna was the first superstar of Indian cinema who redefined stardom with his magnetic screen presence and unmatched charm. On his birth anniversary today, fans and admirers remember the actor who gave Bollywood its golden era of romance and drama. Over his illustrious career, Khanna delivered several blockbuster films, including Aradhana, Amar Prem, Kati Patang, and many others. Along with his acting prowess, his films were celebrated for their unforgettable music, which continues to resonate with audiences across generations. Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: From Aaradhna to Anand, 5 Iconic Performances of Late Superstar.

Rajesh Khanna’s collaboration with legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar and music director RD Burman became the gold standard for Bollywood melodies in the 1970s. Chartbusters like “O Mere Dil Ke Chain”, “Roop Tera Mastana” and “Yeh Sham Mastani” are cherished as timeless classics. The trio of Khanna, Kumar and Burman created musical magic that brought characters and stories to life. Each song carried the soulful charm of Kumar’s voice and Khanna’s unmatched charisma. On Khanna’s birth anniversary today, let’s take a look at some of his iconic songs that will always be cherished. Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: Somy Ali Recalls How Her Mom Had the Biggest Crush on the Late Actor.

‘Roop Tera Mastana’ from ‘Aradhana’ (1969)

‘Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai’ from ‘Kati Patang’ (1971)

‘Yeh Sham Mastani’ from ‘Kati Patang’ (1971)

‘O Mere Dil Ke Chain’ from ‘Mere Jeevan Saathi’ (1972)

‘Ek Ajanabee Haseena Se’ from ‘Ajanabee’ (1974)

As we remember Rajesh Khanna on his birth anniversary, it’s impossible not to admire the legacy he left behind—a legacy filled with memorable films, soulful songs and a stardom that remains unparalleled. The superstar, lovingly called Kaka, by his family and friends, will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Bollywood enthusiasts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2024 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).