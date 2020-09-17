Actress Rakul Preet Singh, recently courted controversy after reports surfaced that Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had named her and Sara Ali Khan for consuming drugs. While NCB, who currently has custody of Rhea, denied any such news reports. However, Rakul was dragged and the media ran the news like wildfire on their channels. However, Rakul, in a petition filed in the Delhi high court, citing that the media was running a hate campaign and that the media was running "unsubstantiated" material that was "in contravention with I&B Ministry Guidelines". Rhea Chakraborty Drug Probe: Samantha Akkineni Says Sorry to Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh As NCB Denies Their Names Being Under Radar.

And now, the Delhi HC directed the Centre, Prasar Bharati and News Broadcasters Centre to consider Rakul's petition as a representation and hoped that media and news channels would show "restraint and abide by Program Code". Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh's Names Surfaced During Rhea Chakraborty Drug Probe, Reveals NCB in New Statement.

Check Out The Thread Below:

Delhi High Court issues notice in petiton by actor #RakulPreet against "unsubstantiated" media reports against her in connection with Rhea Chakraborty drug case. She argues that media reports are being run in contravention with I&B Ministry Guidelines. @Rakulpreet pic.twitter.com/FympNB4MGi — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) September 17, 2020

As per a report in the Free Press Journal, Rakul's petition read, "I got to know during a shoot that Rhea Chakraborty has named me and Sara Ali Khan for taking drugs, and the media started running a campaign against me. They're showing my morphed pictures and pictures from film sets to paint a narrative, to hound me, and link me to some sort of a drug gang. Media is harassing me; they're coming to my house." Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: NCB Denies Any Bollywood Personality Being On its Radar.

The petition also read, "Please issue ad-interim direction to stop broadcasting of maligning and defamatory content against me. Media trials violate my right under Art 21 of the Constitution, court must interfere.” Rakul reportedly also asked the court to "de-register the channel for the slandering without knowing that Chakraborty retracted her statement"

