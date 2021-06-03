Actress Rakul Preet Singh took to social media on Thursday to express that she misses being on film sets, at a time when shooting is mostly stopped owing to the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Rakul shared a throwback photograph on Instagram where she flaunts her beautiful hair with a smile on her face. Rakul Preet Singh Shares Health Tip, Suggests Her Recipe To Beat Summer Heat! (View Post).

"Can't wait to get back on set and enjoy good hair day, everyday @im__sal @aliyashaik28 #throwback to normal times," the actress wrote on Instagram tagging her makeup artist and hairstylist. Rakul recently took to social media to talk about pandemic-related stress, anxiety and offered a solution to people battling these problems. Rakul Preet Singh Weaves a Beautiful Summer Magic With Her Gingham Co-Ord Set (View Pics).

Check Out Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram Post Below:

Sharing a photograph of herself performing Yog Nidra, the actress had written: "No! I am not sleeping off. This is how I relax post workout, with a session of Yog Nidra, as suggested by my wellness expert @munmun.ganeriwal .If the pandemic anxiety is making you sleepless, stressed or if you are recovering post COVID, she suggests giving Yog nidra a shot. And I cannot agree more! #everydaypostworkout." On the work front, Rakul's latest release is the digital film Sardar Ka Grandson co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta.

