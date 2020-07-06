Ranveer Singh, born to Anju and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, has turned a year older on July 6. He is one of the most successful actors in the industry, who has won hearts with his performances on the big screens and also with his charming personality, he won hearts off screen as well. He is one of the highest-paid actors in the country, who has bagged numerous accolades. He has fans not only in India but even overseas as well. 7 Years of Lootera: Ranveer Singh Celebrates the Magical Love-story of 'Pakhi and Varun'.

On Ranveer Singh’s 35th birthday, fans are pouring in wishes and sending in tons of love for him across social media platforms. Had it not been a lockdown situation, we bet, there would be a large gathering amongst the fans and they’d have celebrated his birthday with great zeal. On this special day, let’s take a look at those five reasons that makes this handsome hunk the Superstar of Bollywood. Ranveer Singh’s 83 to Hit the Theatres on Christmas This Year?

Acting Skills

Be it the role of a typical Delhi boy in his debut movie Band Baaja Baaraat, a conman in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, a Bengali criminal Gunday, a ruthless Muslim king in Padmaavat, you name any role, Ranveer Singh has performed each and every role with sheer brilliance. Critics and fans cannot stop praising about his acting skills, the way he gets into the skin of a character.

Off Screen Role

Be it any promotional event or any social gathering, Ranveer Singh knows how to steal the limelight with his charm. Yeah, his highly-energetic vibe not only sends out positivity, but it would be all about having tons of fun and living the moment. He indeed plays a fab role even off screen.

Style

Ranveer Singh has a great style, but it is his quirky style that changed the fashion game and caught everyone’s attention. From donning neon outfits to unique prints to striking formals, Ranveer’s sartorial choices isn’t ordinary, but he has brought in a whole new evolution in the world of men’s style statement.

Brand Endorsements

Ranveer Singh is the face of several popular brands. From clothing to sportswear to travel and many others, he endorses some of the biggies. It includes Adidas, Royal Stag Jack, & Jones, Thums Up, JBL, MakeMyTrip, among others.

A Doting Husband

Ranveer Singh’s relationship status had always been the top discussion and ever since he started dating Deepika Padukone, fans just cannot take their eyes off this couple. The lovebirds tied the knot in November 2018 in traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy. One can only say, he is not only great beau to Deepika, but also a doting husband.

Ranveer Singh is a great actor onscreen and a fabulous person even off screen. Here’s wishing the handsome hunk, the Superstar of Bollywood, a great year ahead. Happy Birthday, Ranveer Singh!

