Actress Rasika Dugal took to social media to post a positive message for her fans, amid the Covid gloom. She spoke about anxiety caused by the "uncertainties" of these "strange" times, even as temporary lockdown has been imposed in Maharashtra due to surge in Covid-19 cases. Rasika Dugal: Male Writers Make Women Characters Very Nice.

Posting a sunkissed picture of herself, she wrote: "Because sunlight kills overthinking If the uncertainties of these strange times are making you anxious.... Hang in there people ! Also because we can no longer say Be positive (anyway not one of my favourite phrases) #JustSomeSunshine #Monday #MeraMondayMotivation #SunshineOnMyMind #Sunkissed #NoFilter." Delhi Crime Turns 2: Rasika Dugal Says the Show Will Always Be Special for Her! (View Post).

Check Out Rasika Dugal's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal)

On the work front, Rasika was recently seen essaying a cameo in the recent sci-fi comedy web series "OK Computer". She has been known to play meaningful characters and her performances in the series "Delhi Crime" and "Mirzapur" have been greatly appreciated. She was also part of the series "A Suitable Boy" last year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2021 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).