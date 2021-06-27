R D Burman was an incredible composer. In fact, he was a forward-looking genius who made tunes that cut across generations. All the Millenials and Gen-Zs are equally fond of him as are the ones before them. It's like the song from Jhankar Beats is ringing in everyone's ears 'Boss kaun hai, malum hai kya?' He truly was the boss or rather the baap of Bollywood music. He was supremely talented and creative. He could make music out of anything, remember the cups and saucers in 'Chura liya hai tumne' in Yaadon Ki Baarat? But there is a certain facet about RDB that many may not be aware of. He was also an actor. RD Burman Birth Anniversary Special: Classics That Should Not Be Ruined For Remakes! (Watch Video)

On his birth anniversary today, let us tell you about a few movies that RD Burman was seen as an actor as well.

Bhoot Bangla

RDB debuted as an actor with Mehmood's Bhoot Bangla where he played a Youth Club member Stocky. The song "Main Bhookha" depicts his acting flair perfectly. He had perfect comic timing.

Pyar Ka Mausam

RDB played the sidekick of a comedian Rajendra Nath. They were more on the lines of Laurel and Hardy. It's a typical slapstick movie that was known for fabulous compositions by RDB. Remember Tum bin jaun kaha? RD Burman Birthday Special: 7 Underrated Melodies This Generation Needs To Listen To Appreciate Pancham Da’s Genius

It is said that R D Burman also played himself in Shakti Samanta's Bengali movie Anyay Abichaar. The film starred Mithun Chakraborty and Utpal Dutt in key roles. But we couldn't find any picture or video suggesting the same.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2021 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).