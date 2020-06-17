Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Riddhima Kapoor Was Asked Whether She Still Fights with Brother Ranbir Kapoor at This Age, Here's What She Said

Bollywood IANS| Jun 17, 2020 04:36 PM IST
Riddhima Kapoor Was Asked Whether She Still Fights with Brother Ranbir Kapoor at This Age, Here's What She Said
Riddhima Kapoor With Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The late Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima says she still fights "all the time" with her brother Ranbir Kapoor. During a question-answer session Riddhima hosted for fans on Instagram, a user asked: "Do you and Ranbir fight with each other even at this age? Riddhima replied: "All the time." Another user asked her about how her mother and actress Neetu Kapoor is doing. Riddhima Kapoor Introduces New Family Member, ‘Doodle Kapoor’

She said: "We drive strength from each other -- We are well." Riddhima is currently spending time with her mother Neetu Kapoor in Mumbai. She reached here a few days after her father, Rishi Kapoor, passed away on April 30. Recently, she shared the arrival of a new dog in the family. They have named the pet "Doodle Kapoor". Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Goes Back In Time, Shares a Childhood Photo With Father and Late Actor Rishi Kapoor (View Pic)

Riddhima introduced the furry new family member with an Instagram video, captioning it: "New addition to the family - Doodle Kapoor," Riddhima captioned the video. Apart from Doodle, the Kapoors also own an English mastiff. A few days ago, actress Alia Bhatt posted a few pictures that showed her cuddling and kissing Ranbir's pet dog.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

