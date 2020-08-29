Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt starrer Sadak 2 is facing a severe wrath on social media. The netizens slammed the trailer and also made it the most disliked trailer on YouTube. Not just that, but this bashing has now led to the Mahesh Bhatt directorial be the lowest rated film on IMDb as well! The film that is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar for the paid subscribers are now facing the issue of online piracy. Search engine platforms are currently flooded with keywords like Sadak 2 Movie Full HD Available, Sadak 2 movie download on Filmyzilla, Sadak 2 TamilRockers download and more and are reportedly available in 1080p HD, 480p, 720p as well as in cam-rip versions.

The film has been constantly in the news after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The film was slammed by netizens terming it as 'product of nepotism.' The reviews of the film are unflattering too. Despite that, the fans are searching for the movie on the torrent sites and illegal piracy sites.

There are various search terms being used in order to download the full movie such as Sadak 2 Full Movie Download, Sadak 2 Full Movie Tamilrockers, Sadak 2 Full Movie Tamilrockers HD Download, Sadak 2 Full Movie Download Tamilrockers, Sadak 2 Full Movie Telegram, Sadak 2 Telegram links, Sadak 2 Full Movie HD Telegram, and so on.

The norm of online piracy is witnessed regularly in Indian entertainment industry. However, very little is being done to curb it at the grass root level. LatestLY highly condemns these piracy acts as it affects the business of a project adversely.

