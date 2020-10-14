The theatres/cinema halls/multiplexes are all set to reopen from October 15, 2020. There are several makers who are all set to re-release and that includes Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Kedarnath, Malang, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Thappad. Even War could make it for a re-release, however, there’s no confirmation yet. There are few more films, which first released on OTT platforms, could also release in theatres such as Sadak 2, Gunjan Saxena, Khuda Haafiz among others. But multiplex chains such as PVR, INOX, Cinepolis and Carnival Cinemas have decided to not premiere these movies. From Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath, List Of Films To Re-Release In Theatres!

The films that made for a direct OTT release are – Dil Bechara, Sadak 2 and Khuda Haafiz on Disney+ Hotstar; Shakuntala Devi and Gulabo Sitabo on Amazon Prime Video; Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on Netflix. There were several film exhibitors who had requested filmmakers and producers to wait for theatres to reopen and then release the films. But since there was clarity by when cinema halls will get back to the new normal, the makers did not want to risk any further and directly released their films on OTT platforms. Theatres To Reopen From October 15; Prakash Javadekar Announces SOPs For Cinema Halls.

Films That Will Not Be Screened By A Few Multiplex Chains

#Cinepolis multiplex chain won’t screen these films as well. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 14, 2020

Regarding theatres reopening, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has also shared the SOPs that cinema halls will have to follow for screening of films. The first film to be re-released in theatres post lockdown is Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi biopic.

