Salman Khan is gearing up for his next film, Sikandar, marking his reunion with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their successful 2014 collaboration on Kick. The commencement of filming has sparked widespread excitement among fans who eagerly await its release. In addition to Sikandar, fans are also eagerly anticipating the sequel to Kick. Recently, Warda Nadiadwala, wife of producer Sajid Nadiadwala, shared updates on the sequel, confirming that it is currently in progress. Sikandar: Salman Khan Reveals His Stylish New Look in Pic With Director AR Murugadoss and Producer Sajid Nadiadwala From the Sets of the Upcoming Film!.

The partnership between Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala has proven fruitful in the past, with Kick being a box office hit known for its high-octane action and entertainment value. Sikandar, therefore, holds promise as another potential crowd-pleaser, bolstered by the duo's established chemistry and track record. With details of both films gradually emerging, excitement continues to build within the film's fanbase, eager to witness Khan's return to the big screen in these anticipated ventures.

Warda Nadiadwala Shares The Real Reason Behind Kick 2 Delay

Warda Nadiadwala, wife of Sajid Nadiadwala, has shed light on the delay of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez's film Kick 2, attributing it to director Sajid's commitment to elevating the film's quality. In an interview, she disclosed, "I think fans should take it easy and simply say, 'Just bring it, we'll appreciate it. Just bring Devi Lal.' He's currently crafting the script, and it's shaping up to be a wonderful film. Hopefully, after Sikandar, we can get it rolling" During an interview, she said, Sajid is focused on refining the script to meet high expectations from fans. She explained that the pressure to surpass previous successes has been overwhelming for him, driving his pursuit of continual improvement. Warda mentioned, indicating the dedication to delivering a sequel that meets fans' high expectations. Sikandar: Salman Khan and Music Director Sajid Khan Pose in New Photo Ahead of the Upcoming Film's Shoot.

Warda Nadiadwala Discusses Progress on Salman Khan's Kick 2

#GoodNews : After #Sikandar,#Kick2 will go on floor,this has been confirmed by #WardhaNadiadwala himself.Reason for delay in making film is to improve #story of film so that film can become even more #special & #bigger & this film will go on floor after Sikandar.🤩🥰#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/Xh0K3iyzjG — SalmanKhanFC-Rajasthan (@SalmanKhanFCRaj) June 27, 2024

With details of both films - Sikandar and Kick 2 gradually emerging, excitement continues to build within the film's fanbase, eager to witness Khan's return to the big screen in these anticipated ventures.

