Salman Khan celebrated his 59th birthday in Jamnagar alongside his niece Ayat and close friends and family on December 28. Although his birthday falls on December 27, the celebrations extended into the following day. A heartwarming moment from the event was Salman cutting a 4-tier cake with his niece Ayat by his side. Mukesh and Nita Ambani were present and joined in singing 'Happy Birthday' for the Bollywood superstar. Videos from the event captured the cherished moments, showcasing the star's bond with his family and friends. Salman Khan and Family Arrive in Jamnagar for Actor’s 59th Birthday Celebration (Watch Videos).

Salman Khan Celebrates 59th Birthday With Niece Ayat and Family in Jamnagar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

