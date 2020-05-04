Sanjay Dutt Shares an Emotional Post on Rishi Kapoor's Death, Says 'Can't Believe He Is Gone' 

Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The passing of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has come as a shock to one and all. Not only fans, industry colleagues too have been mourning the actor's loss and are still trying to come to terms with it. Given his longstanding career, Kapoor managed to work with a host of celebrities who are now reminiscing their days with him from the sets as well off-screen. Recently, actor Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to share a picture of himself along with the late actor and his son Ranbir Kapoor. Dutt and Kapoors have been close before too but ever since Ranbir was signed to play the character of Dutt in his biopic, the two families have been even close than before. Neetu Kapoor Shares her Gratitude for the Staff of HN Reliance Hospital for Treating Rishi Kapoor and her Family as Their Own.

Sharing a lovely picture where Rishi Kapoor is all smiles in the company of Ranbir and Sanjay Dutt, the actor wrote about what he learnt from Kapoor and how it has been difficult to come to terms with his loss. Dutt wrote, "One thing that Chintu Sir taught me was to always do things with a smile on our face! It's going to take some time to sink in that Chintu Sir is not with us anymore. He has always been an elder brother to me. Can't believe he is gone!" Sanjay Dutt's wife, Maanyata Dutt commenting on the emotional post shared the heart emoji. Sharmaji Namkeen: Rishi Kapoor's Last Movie Will Release after Production Gets Completed.

Check Out the Instagram Post Here:

Ranbir Kapoor's last film Sanju which was a biopic on Sanjay Dutt's life became a huge hit and was loved by audiences. Interestingly, Rishi Kapoor who hasn't always been on the same page with Ranbir when it comes to the latter's choice of films had loved the Rajkummar Hirani film. Kapoor had even gotten emotional watching Ranbir in the trailer of the film.