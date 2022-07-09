Sanjeev Kumar was one of those actors who was the underdog. We have watched many of his movies growing up where he played supporting characters and did that so well, we often remembered him more than the lead. For instance, in Sholay, Thakur still gets more attention than Jai or Veeru, even in the meme world. Such was the conviction of this man in his movies. Even when he played father to actors his age like in Trishul and more, he would stand out. In fact, it would almost be a crime to remember this man only by these popular movies. That's because Sanjeev Kumar was a complete actor. If his comic timing was just wow in Seeta Aur Geeta, Angoor and likes, his emotional performances were just a notch above all his peers. Sanjeev Kumar Birth Anniversary: Did You Know The Actor Played Jaya Bachchan's Father And Husband In The Year 1972?.

Today on his birth anniversary, we will talk about all those roles of Sanjeev Kumar where his characters were differently-abled. He did such a splendid job here that we are yet to get another Sanjeev Kumar.

Khilona

Kumar played a poet who loses his mental being after witnessing his beloved jump to death. She was fraudulently married off to another man. Kumar's portrayal of a man not in his senses was aggressive and violent. It just made the character even more challenging. But he just excelled in it. In fact, Khilona was a breakthrough movie for Sanjeev Kumar or rather the entire cast.

“apt phrase to describe ‘KHILONA’ would be “glorious victory for the underdog”. The protagonists, essayed by Sanjeev Kumar, Mumtaz & Shatrughhan Sinha, gave the 3 actors a chance to showcase their ample calibre & histrionic depth like never before” KHILONA released today in 1970 pic.twitter.com/Ss4xDEWSSS — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) April 8, 2019

Koshish

What should we say about this movie? As a kid, we cried to sleep after watching this gut-wrenching story of a deaf and mute couple. The imagery is still fresh in our minds. Kumar played the character with so much sincerity that the moment anybody says Koshish, his face surfaces trying to figure out if their child can hear or not. What a beautifully made heart-breaking film!

One the most iconic scenes of Bollywood, simple yet powerful. pic.twitter.com/f6KwueWQah — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) May 21, 2017

Sholay

There are enough jokes on how Thakur walks, talks, fights or doesn't for that matter and what not. But can you imagine how difficult it must have been to do action scenes with his hands tied as he plays an ex-jailor whose arms were chopped off by Gabbar. Sholay Stuntwoman Reshma Pathan Says She’d Give Her Life for Hema Malini’s Basanti.

Naya Din Nayi Raat

Playing 9 roles with different idiosyncrasies was difficult enough but then one of them was also a leprosy patient. Dilip Kumar was right in recommending Kumar's name for the roles when the script came to him. So difficult to imagine anybody else doing this now!

